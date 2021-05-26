Amazon Ad Revenue Is Double the Total of Snapchat, Twitter, Roku, and Pinterest Combined

E-commerce giant Amazon’s ad revenue is now more than twice as big as Snapchat, Twitter, Roku, and Pinterest combined.

CNBC reports that Amazon’s advertising unit has seen major growth in recent months, with its revenue now 2.4 times as large as Snap, Twitter, Roku, and Pinterest combined and growing 1.7 times as quickly, according to Loop Capital.

Amazon’s “Other” revenue unit is primarily made up of advertising but also includes some sales related to other service offerings. This unit has grown by 77 percent year over year to more than $6.9 billion in the first quarter, according to a report from Amazon last month.

Recent industry moves such as Apple’s iOS update that made it easier for users to block advertiser from tracking them also seems likely to add to Amazon’s growth. Loop Capital analysts wrote in a Monday note: “Performance ads on the e-commerce sites fueled by Amazon’s high-intent traffic and unparalleled user insights are providing significant value for sellers and brands.”

Loop Capital also cited Amazon’s presentation at the recent IAB NewFronts that discussed the company’s efforts in the streaming space as an example of a future growth area. Amazon stated that its ad-supported streaming video content now reaches more than 120 million users every month, driven by platforms such as the game-streaming service Twitch.

“With Amazon’s technology, scale, device reach, and connectivity to the consumer, we think these newer efforts are positioned to become a very significant contributor in a relatively short amount of time,” the analysts wrote. “Given the margin profile of digital advertising services at Internet scale, we think this is not being adequately reflected in the stock.”

Amazon generated a total of $22.4 billion in ad revenue in the past 12 months, up 65 percent year over year, according to Loop. This was 2.4 times the $9.3 billion combined revenue total of middle-cap ad platforms Snap, Twitter, Roku, and Pinterest, which grew by 38 percent over the same time frame.

Read more at CNBC here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com