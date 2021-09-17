Internal Memo Reveals Apple Is ‘Actively Monitoring’ Legal Challenges to Texas Abortion Law

According to a message posted on an internal Apple employee message board, the woke Silicon Valley giant is “actively monitoring” the legal challenges to the recently passed Texas abortion law.

TechCrunch reports that a message posted on an internal Apple employee message board recently claims that Apple is monitoring the legal challenges to the “uniquely restrictive abortion law,” recently passed in Texas. Apple has since confirmed the authenticity of the message.

Breitbart News recently reported on the Texas law, with Dr. Susan Berry writing:

Texas has become the first state in the nation to enact a “Heartbeat” abortion law, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. As of 12:00 a.m., September 1, “the Texas Heartbeat Act is in effect,” said a statement from Texas Right to Life, noting the U.S. Supreme Court “has not ruled on abortionists’ request to block the policy.”

Apple’s memo to employees about the law states: “We are actively monitoring the legal proceedings challenging the uniquely restrictive abortion law in Texas. In the meantime, we want to remind you that our benefits at Apple are comprehensive, and that they allow our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state.”

Apple is not the first tech firm to seemingly take a stance on the Texas abortion law, Breitbart News recently reported that dating apps such as Bumble and Match have pledged to help provide abortion access to women. Breitbart News reporter Alana Mastrangelo wrote:

Bumble, which is based in Austin, Texas, added that the funds will go to groups like Fund Texas Choice — an organization that funds transportation and lodging for women seeking abortions, and “envisions a society in which abortion is embraced as healthcare and a human right.” Texas-based Match Group, which owns dating apps including Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, and Hinge — says it will also create a fund to ensure that employees and their dependents will be able to get abortions outside of Texas.

Apple’s memo does not provide any further details on actions the company plans to take to oppose the law, but says that Apple supports “our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health.”

The full message from Apple can be read below:

A message about women’s reproductive health care At Apple, we support our employees’ rights to make their own decisions regarding their reproductive health. We are actively monitoring the legal proceedings challenging the uniquely restrictive abortion law in Texas. In the meantime, we want to remind you that our benefits at Apple are comprehensive, and that they allow our employees to travel out-of-state for medical care if it is unavailable in their home state. If you need help in navigating your care or that of your dependents, your health plan carrier can confidentially assist you. Your health and well-being remain our highest priority, and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that you and your families have access to the care that Apple provides.

