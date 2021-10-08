YouTube Blacklists Washington GOP Congressional Candidate Joe Kent

Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret who is running for Congress as a Republican in Washington State’s third district, has been permanently banned by Google-owned YouTube.

Kent, who has been endorsed by Donald Trump, has taken vocal positions against the permanent Deep State, open borders, and endless foreign wars.

In a message sent to the Republican candidate, YouTube said it had found “severe or repeated violations of our Community Guidelines,” without specifying what guideline had been breached or how.

“You Tube is censoring Congressional candidates without warning,” said Kent on Twitter. “Oh well, We have rumble.”

Kent’s Rumble channel can be found here.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in June, Kent declared his opposition to the country’s “permanent ruling class.”

Via Breitbart News:

“Trump tried to get troops out of Syria the first time, and we all saw what happened after that Secretary of Defense Mattis and the rest of the permanent ruling class in the Pentagon and the government turned against President Trump in an effort to keep our troops overseas and deployed,” he said. But he had already known for a while that the forever wars were not in the country’s best interests anymore. Trump, he said, was “restoring the will of the American people to Washington, DC, and doing the right thing but for the security of our country.” He planned to work in a second Trump administration, but after the outcome of the 2020 election, with “widespread election irregularities,” and Beutler voting for Trump’s impeachment over the January 6 Capitol breach, he said he wanted to do something.

He has also condemned the treatment of January 6th protesters:

We believe in this country, we believe in this flag. We believe in everything that it stands for, and when there is an injustice done to our fellow citizens and their constitutional rights are taken, if we do not speak out against that, we are guilty of standing by and watching those rights erode. Make no mistake what governments overseas they will do over here, and they have already started.

Breitbart News has reached out to Google for comment.

