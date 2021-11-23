‘Plot Against the President’ Director Amanda Millius Working on John McAfee Film

The story of legendary tech pioneer, presidential candidate, and occasional fugitive John McAfee will be brought to screens by Amanda Millius, director of The Plot Against the President, the hit 2020 documentary that debunked the Russiagate conspiracy theory.

Millius’ production company, AMDC Films, has acquired film and TV rights to award-winning author Mark Eglington’s upcoming book, No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes.

AMDC will will be developing a feature narrative film and documentary based on Eglington’s book.

Millius, who previously served in the Trump administration at the Department of State, beat establishment Hollywood production companies to the punch to acquire the rights to the highly anticipated book, which chronicles the life and times of one of the most attention-grabbing figures to ever come out of Silicon Valley.

Speaking to Breitbart News, Millius said AMDC would accommodate requests from filmmaking professionals apprehensive of Hollywood cancel culture to work under assumed identities.

“Look, we understand that Hollywood is a North Korean like regime that demands ultimate obedience,” said Millius.

“If high-skilled and interesting professionals want to come work with us, the free dissident film creators, and use anonymous names, we’d be happy to check them out. In the meantime, we’re doing pretty well and having a lot of fun with our team of rebels.”

No Domain is drawn from hours of conversations between Eglington and McAfee in 2019 — while the latter was hiding in an undisclosed location.

The story chronicles the tech founder’s wild, headline-making life from his overdosing on LSD to his founding of the billion-dollar McAfee software company to his work on CIA dark programs to his time on the run from government authorities and Mexican cartels; from his bid for the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president in 2016 to being allegedly framed for murder in Belize.

“I have a great fondness for brave men,” said Millius. “The last movie we did was about moral courage, and I am extremely grateful to be working with an author whose bravery and loyalty to the subject shines through in this ultimate work about one of the most original

iconoclastic, vibrant, exciting, and interesting men to have ever lived, John McAfee.”

AMDC Films previously released The Plot Against the President, based on Lee Smith’s bestselling book of the same name.

The documentary was one of the big hits of 2020, racking up over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. It chronicled the D.C. deep state’s attempt to bring down the Trump administration through the “Russiagate” hoax, long before the Durham investigation began arresting key individuals involved in concocting the conspiracy theory.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.