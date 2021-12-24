Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists gave a talk to over 150 people in the spring of 2020, telling students that “crime is made up” and black people are “enslaved” when they are sent to jail, among other things.

Four BLM activists — Jessica Louise, Kyra Jay Harvey, Michelle Anastasia, and Leah Derray — from the Marxist organization’s Indy10 Black Lives Matter – told students that black people often don’t have the same opportunities as their white counterparts, according to a video of the lecture obtained by Daily Caller.

“Crime is made up,” Derray said. “People created these rules and people break them. It’s just that if you are black, brown, or poor, you are more likely to be jailed for these things, to be enslaved, imprisoned, for these things that a lot of people do.”

Derray also said that people she knew when she graduated high school were “all sent to prison,” and that when she was younger, she was taught, “If you do the crime you do the time,” but argued that “It’s not about us doing crime, it’s about crime being done to our communities.”

“I’ve really had to learn to retain my anger,” she said. “You know, when you really start to learn about white supremacy and capitalism and how it really harms black and brown people.”

The BLM activists also claimed that they live in a “misogynistic, masculine society” which tells them that “women should stay at home” to cook and clean, and that as black women, they are “overlooked a lot,” and encounter people who want to harm them because of who they are.

Harvey claimed that the voices of “black women and fems” are “not heard,” and they “don’t get seats at the table.”

The BLM activist added that people see black women and want to harm them, and that black women also encounter “some people who don’t think there’s anything wrong with the police, or think the police are doing their job.”

Derray added that black females are victims of “emotional labor” because people don’t respect their autonomy or the fact that they are people.

Anastasia also cited Critical Race Theory (CRT), and Angela Davis, an avowed Marxist who came to prominence in the 1960s as a leader of the Communist Party U.S.A., and is best known for being the second black woman to make the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List for her role in a courtroom shootout that resulted in the death of Judge Harold Haley.

The lecture was part of a so-called “Racial Justice Speaker Series,” given to students at the K-8 Butler University Laboratory School 60.

Daily Caller obtained the video from Tony Kinnett, district science coordinator & instructional coach for Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), and founder of Chalkboard Review.

Kinnett is currently suspended with pay while the district investigates him for “potential misconduct,” Daily Caller reports.

