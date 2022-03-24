Twitter denied the Christian satire site The Babylon Bee’s appeal on Wednesday after it had its account locked down over a joke calling the transgender HHS assistant secretary Dr. Rachel Levine a “man.”

“Twitter has denied The Babylon Bee’s appeal. They wrote, ‘Our support team has determined that a violation did take place, and therefore we will not overturn our decision,'” Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced on Wednesday.

Seth Dillon did not indicate if the company will take legal action.

On Sunday, the Babylon Bee was sentenced to Twitter jail over an article mocking USA Today for recently declaring the biological male Rachel Levine a “woman of the year.”

“The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year is Rachel Levine,” said the headline.

Twitter then locked the satire site’s account for 12 hours on the condition they delete the tweet, alleging it violates the platform’s “hateful conduct” policy. Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon said they will not cave to Twitter’s demands.

“We’re told our account will be restored in 12 hours, but the countdown won’t begin until we delete the tweet that violates the Twitter Rules,” Dillon said. “We’re not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it.”

Twitter ramped up its censoring spree when it later locked Babylon Bee editor-in-chief, Kyle Mann, and Babylon Bee founder, Adam Ford, from their respective accounts. Kyle Mann announced on Wednesday the lockdown had been lifted.

As Breitbart News profiled, Twitter censored Fox News host Tucker Carlson when he posted screenshots of tweets from the Babylon Bee and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk calling Rachel Levine a man.

“Simply for stating that the tweets were true, Tucker was censored by Twitter as well. The tweet is now no longer available on Twitter because it ‘violates the Twitter rules’ against ‘hateful conduct,'” noted the report.