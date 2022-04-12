Report: Twitter’s Woke Staff ‘Super Stressed’ by Elon Musk Chaos

According to a recent report, Twitter employees were scheduled to take Monday off work this week for the company’s monthly “day of rest,” but the recent controversy over Elon Musk becoming the company’s largest shareholder and almost joining the board of directors left many workers “super stressed.”

Breitbart News has previously covered Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently becoming Twitter’s largest shareholder and his subsequent decision not to join the company’s board, seemingly due to an issue with a background check. Breitbart News reported:

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly decided not to join Twitter’s board of directors after becoming the company’s largest shareholder. An odd statement released by the company’s free speech-hating CEO Parag Agrawal says that the board seat was “contingent on a background check.” In a statement on Sunday night, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said Elon Musk made the decision to rescind the company’s invite for him to join the board. “Elon Musk has decided not to join our board,” said Agrawal while posting a message he had shared with the company. According to Agrawal, Twitter’s board and Musk had “many discussions” about his future in the company before ultimately deciding against the board seat. “We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks,” said Agrawal. “We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best forward. The board offered him a seat.” Though Elon’s election to the board was to become official on April 9, Agrawal said that Musk decided to go in a different direction. “I believe this is for the best,” said Agrawal. “We have and will always have input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not. Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

Now, staff at the company are reportedly “super stressed” over the ongoing situation according to Bloomberg. Once a month, Twitter employees get an extra day off called a “day of rest,” but many found it hard to distract themselves from work over fears of what Musk may do as the company’s largest shareholder.

Bloomberg reports that workers have said the overall vibe among workers is “super stressed” with employees “working together to help each other get through the week.”

Musk recently began tweeting product ideas for Twitter, some of which included turning the San Francisco HQ into a homeless shelter, the introduction of an edit button, and eliminating advertising for customers of Twitter’s subscription service.

One employee reportedly stated that they were worried that Musk was “just getting started, which is unfortunate,” while others described the situation as a “sh*t show.”

Rumman Chowdhury, a director on Twitter’s AI research team, tweeted: “Musk’s immediate chilling effect was something that bothered me significantly.”

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, commented on Musk not joining Twitter’s board allowing him to purchase more shares stating: “This decision by Elon does not bode well for Twitter,” as he could continue to buy shares in the company while posting negative things about the platform. “Twitter thought having Trump on the platform was tough. Elon Musk is going to be a corporate nightmare,” Navarra said.

