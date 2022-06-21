Happy Father’s Day: Elon Musk’s Son Files to Change Gender and Last Name, No Longer Wants to ‘Be Related’ to Dad

Elon Musk’s son — who now identifies as a transgender woman — is reportedly changing his full name and legal gender identity, stating that he no longer wants “to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

TMZ reports that one of Elon Musk’s children, Xavier Musk, has filed legal documents to change his full legal name. Xavier reportedly identifies as transgender and, having turned 18 in April, will be changing his full name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

In the legal docs, Xavier says that he wants to be recognized as female, but the name change appears to have been largely influenced by a desire to distance himself from his father, Elon Musk. Xavier stated in the legal documents the reason for changing his name was related to: “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Neither Musk nor Xavier have previously said anything publicly about their relationship or Xavier’s decision to identify as a woman. However, in December of 2020, Musk tweeted that he supports the transgender community but added that: “All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.”

Xavier has a twin brother, Griffin Musk, and the last name Wilson appears to come from the children’s mother and Musk’s ex-wire, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Musk and Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008. The hearing to validate Xavier’s name change is set for Friday, June 24.

