Google Adding Labels to Identify Asian-Owned Businesses

Google, which became obsessed with identity and racial issues during its post-Trump period of radicalization, is adding a label feature to its Search and Maps products to identify businesses that are Asian-owned, after previously rolling out similar features for other racial groups.

Google’s Asian label comes after Yelp rolled out a similar feature.

Via the Verge:

Like we’ve seen with the other tags, now searchers can easily find Asian-owned businesses through a Google search and via Google Maps. Business owners who have already created a verified business listing with Google can add the label by opting in, and can also opt-out at any time. Google’s move to assist in identifying Asian-owned businesses comes after Yelp added labeling for Asian-owned businesses in April 2021. In a blog post announcing the new tag, product manager Leanne Luce pointed out a partnership to help thousands of Asian-owned small businesses gain digital skills, and how Google is doing this to stand in support against violent acts that have targeted the Asian community, and COVID-related business closures over the last couple of years.

Google first started rolling out identity labels in 2018, when it launched a label to identify women-owned businesses. This was a year after its far-left employees pressured the company to fire James Damore for questioning the official progressive narrative on the gap between women and men in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.

In 2020, Google introduced a label to identify black-owned businesses. A year later, it rolled out a label for latino-owned businesses, and a year after that, “LGBTQ+” owned businesses.

One occasion when Google launched a label that wasn’t tied to race, gender, or sexual orientation was in 2018, when it began identifying veteran-owned businesses.

