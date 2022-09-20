EXCLUSIVE – Melania Trump Slams ‘Failed’ Media, ‘Untrustworthy’ Wolkoff over Christmas Smear

Melania Trump has slammed the media and her former aide, Stephanie Wolkoff, over comments about the White House Christmas celebrations leaked by Wolkoff and widely reported by the media, in an exclusive comment to Breitbart News.

The former First Lady’s statement is a response to Wolkoff leaking secretly recorded, out-of-context remarks expressing frustration with how the media was reporting on the border crisis during President Trump’s term in office, and her role preparing the White House Christmas decorations.

The comments are often taken out of context in the media as “who gives a f*** about Christmas,” but were in fact part of a larger exchange of words between the First Lady and Wolkoff, in which the latter expressed frustration with the media attacking her over alleged family separations at the border.

In the secretly recorded comments, the First Lady attacked the media for its double standards in covering the border crisis.

“OK, and then I do it and I say that I’m working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, ‘Oh, what about the children that they were separated?’ Give me a f****** break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn’t have a chance – needs to go through the process and through the law.”

Melania Trump’s full statement is copied below:

While I was serving as First Lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me. I will personally set the record straight because the mainstream media has failed to provide context for these misleading exchanges. Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious. Most people will agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations during summertime. The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation, where I expressed hope to reunite families split apart at the southern border, exposes her malicious intent. Wolkoff is untrustworthy. Her contract with the First Lady’s Office was terminated in February 2018, and she was later charged with violating the confidentiality clause of her White House Employment Agreement.

The statement comes as Melania launches a range of Christmas ornaments, the proceeds of which will go to her Be Best initiative to benefit children in the foster care system.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.