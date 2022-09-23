‘Shouldn’t Always Equate Fun with Money:’ Google Boss Sundar Pichai Lectures Woke Leftist Employees

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently addressed employees at an all-hands meeting where he expressed his annoyance with the company’s leftist employees and their sense of entitlement. Pichai said, “I remember when Google was small and scrappy,” and added that, “We shouldn’t always equate fun with money.” The comments come in response to complaints that the company is “nickel-and-diming” employees.

CNBC reports that Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed employees at a recent all-hands meeting where he faced tough questions from employees relating to cuts to travel and entertainment budgets, productivity management, and possible layoffs.

Pichai was asked why the company is “nickel-and-diming employees” by cutting travel and entertainment budgets at a time when “Google has record profits and huge cash reserves,” following the coronavirus pandemic.

Pichai responded: “How do I say it? Look, I hope all of you are reading the news, externally. The fact that you know, we are being a bit more responsible through one of the toughest macroeconomic conditions underway in the past decade, I think it’s important that as a company, we pull together to get through moments like this.”

Pichai added, “I remember when Google was small and scrappy,” he said. “Fun didn’t always — we shouldn’t always equate fun with money. I think you can walk into a hard-working startup and people may be having fun and it shouldn’t always equate to money.”

Many tech companies including Google and Facebook are currently facing a number of economic challenges including a possible recession, skyrocketing inflation, rising interest rates, and reduced ad spending. Companies that have seen record growth for over a decade are now facing a possible downturn.

Google reported in July that its second consecutive quarter of weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue and third-quarter sales growth is expected to dip into the single digits, down from over 40 percent the year previous. Pichai did admit that poor economic outlook was not the only thing causing issues at Google, but that an expanding bureaucracy at the company was also posing challenges.

However, he often sounded annoyed in the meeting, telling staffers that, “We don’t get to choose the macroeconomic conditions always.”

