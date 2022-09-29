Major Advertisers Threaten Twitter Boycott After Ads Appear Next to Child Porn

Major brands are weighing the option of boycotting Twitter after a Reuters investigation found their ads appeared next to tweets soliciting child pornography, while the leftist tech company insists it has “zero tolerance” for child exploitation. Some brands, including Dyson, Mazda, Forbes, and PBS Kids have already suspended marketing campaigns on Twitter, according to the report.

A Reuters review of data from cybersecurity firm Ghost Data found ads for major brands appearing on Twitter alongside tweets that sought or promoted child pornography, including one user who tweeted “trading teen/child” content, as well as “13+” content and “young looking nudes.” Such content is grouped under the general term of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Via Reuters:

Ghost Data identified the more than 500 accounts that openly shared or requested child sexual abuse material over a 20-day period this month. Twitter failed to remove more than 70% of the accounts during the study period, according to the group, which shared the findings exclusively with Reuters. Reuters could not independently confirm the accuracy of Ghost Data’s finding in full, but reviewed dozens of accounts that remained online and were soliciting materials for “13+” and “young looking nudes.” After Reuters shared a sample of 20 accounts with Twitter last Thursday, the company removed about 300 additional accounts from the network, but more than 100 others still remained on the site the following day, according to Ghost Data and a Reuters review.

Prior to the publication of Reuters’ investigation, Twitter sent an email to advertising clients saying it had “discovered that ads were running within Profiles that were involved with publicly selling or soliciting child sexual abuse material.”

After Reuters shared Ghost Data’s full sample of 500 accounts that openly shared or requested child exploitation material, Twitter permanently suspended the accounts.

While Twitter, like all platforms, bans child sexual abuse imagery, it is the subject of constant controversy over its tolerance of the so-called “Minor Attracted Person” community or MAPs — an attempt by pedophiles to rebrand themselves and organize openly.

The hashtag “#AntiMAP” is used by regular users of the platform to identify and report users who identify themselves as MAPs, with new accounts frequently coming to light.

