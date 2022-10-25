‘We Are Not QR Codes:’ Alberta Premier Apologizes for Canadian Vaccine Passports, Promises ‘Purge’ of Database

The new premier of the Canadian province of Alberta, Danielle Smith, has apologized for the government mandating vaccine passports during the coronavirus pandemic, telling the annual United Conservative Party conference “we are not QR codes.”

Smith, who is exploring the option to pardon Albertans who were fined or arrested for violating the draconian coronavirus policies, said she hoped to “purge” the database of QR codes.

Via Reclaim the Net:

“I believe that Alberta Health Services is the source of a lot of the problems that we’ve had,” she said. “They signed some kind of partnership with the World Economic Forum right in the middle of the pandemic; we’ve gotta address that. Why in the world do we have anything to do with the World Economic Forum? That’s got to end.” “The things that come to top of mind for me are people who got arrested as pastors (and) people given fines for not wearing masks,” Smith said. “These are not things that are normal to get fines and get prosecuted for. I’m going to look into the range of outstanding fines and get some legal advice on which ones we are able to cancel and provide amnesty for.”

Canada had one of the most stringent set of coronavirus policies, which attracted national attention after the Trudeau government’s showdown with truckers who blockaded key highways and bridges in protest of the restrictions.

In response, the Canadian government pressured tech companies including the funding platform GoFundMe to prevent the freedom truckers from using their services.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the country’s Emergencies Act for the first time in history in order to quash the trucker’s protest, while police arrested the movement’s leaders.

