Elon Musk Says Blacklisted Twitter Users Won’t Be Back Until Weeks After Election

Following Elon Musk’s recent announcement that Twitter would be unbanning a number of blacklisted users, he has since stated that they won’t be allowed to return to the platform for “at least a few more weeks,” or in other words, until after the midterm elections have passed.

NBC News reports that Elon Musk recently suggested that people that have been blacklisted from Twitter will not be allowed back on the platform for several weeks, which would prevent political figures like former President Donald Trump from returning to Twitter before the midterm elections.

Musk tweeted about the situation in a response to Yoel Roth, Twitter’s radical leftist head of safety and integrity, regarding attempts to “manipulate” conversations around the 2022 midterm elections which take place next week.

“Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk said.

Twitter's content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Breitbart News recently reported that Musk is standing by Yoel Roth as Twitter’s “Head of Safety & Integrity.” Attention was drawn to Roth after Musk tweeted leaked screenshots of a conversation Roth was involved in that Musk claims proves the company lawyers and board misled him about the platform’s metrics.

Conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler commented that Roth should have been the first person that Musk fired, but Musk was quick to defend Roth, stating: “We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.”

Many others including author and podcast host Catturd were quick to point out Roth has been accused of being extremely biased against conservative users and has referred to members of the Trump administration as”actual Nazis.”

Yoel Roth @yoyoel is one on the most vile, hateful, biased Twitter employees. His past tweets shows just how much he hates Trump and his 75 million supporters – he thinks we're all Nazi scum. With him as Head of Safety & Intergrity(what a joke) we'll continue to be targeted. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 2, 2022

Read more at NBC News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan