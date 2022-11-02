Elon Musk Stands with Twitter ‘Integrity’ Head Yoel Roth Who Thinks Trump Supporters Are Nazis

Lucas Nolan

Elon Musk is standing by Yoel Roth as Twitter’s “Head of Safety & Integrity,” a notoriously left-wing employee with a history of fiery political tweets who previously equated members of the Trump administration with Nazis.

The New York Post reports that following his takeover of Twitter, Elon Musk is standing by Yoel Roth as Twitter’s “Head of Safety & Integrity.” Attention was drawn to Roth after Musk tweeted leaked screenshots of a conversation Roth was involved in that Musk claims proves the company lawyers and board misled him about the platform’s metrics.

Musk previously claimed that Twitter hid the number of fake users on its platform, causing the company to be overvalued but agreed to honor his earlier pledge to buy the social media network for $44 billion last week due to its “incredible potential.”

Musk tweeted a screenshot of comments made by Roth with the caption: “Wachtell & Twitter board deliberately hid this evidence from the court. Stay tuned, more to come …”

Conservative podcaster Liz Wheeler commented that Roth should have been the first person that Musk fired, but Musk was quick to defend Roth, stating: “We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.”

Many others including author and podcast host Catturd were quick to point out Roth has been accused of being extremely biased against conservative users and has referred to members of the Trump administration as”actual Nazis.”

Roth referred to former President Donald Trump’s advisors as “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE” and compared counselor to the 45th president Kellyanne Conway to Nazi propaganda chief Joseph Goebbels.

Roth also referred to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell as a “personality-free bag of farts,” and bragged about his $100 donation to Hillary Clinton. In another tweet discussing states in the middle of the U.S., Roth said: “I’m just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason.”

Since Musk’s takeover, Roth has met with a number of civil rights and left-wing foundations to discuss how the company could “combat hate & harassment,”

Read more at the New York Post here.

