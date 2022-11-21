Elon Musk’s Twitter Reinstates Project Veritas

Project Veritas, the undercover journalism organization that has become a leading outlet for anti-establishment whistleblowers, has been reinstated by Elon Musk’s Twitter amid a wave of reinstatements for prominent conservatives.

“We, Project Veritas, have finally been reinstated on Twitter — after over 20 months of being wrongfully banned by the old Twitter leadership,” said the organization in an email to supporters.

“THANK YOU, ELON MUSK! The rights of journalists to report news can never be quashed, silenced, or censored.”

Thank you @ElonMusk for reinstating the Project Veritas Twitter account and for standing up for real investigative journalism ⁰⁰Stay tuned for an exclusive on this account 11/29 – A brave whistleblower inside the federal government is going on the record about child trafficking pic.twitter.com/wJotKQBiKM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 21, 2022

Project Veritas was banned in 2021 after multiple exposés embarrassing establishment institutions, including media companies like CNN and tech companies like Twitter.

In 2018, Veritas used undercover reporters to catch numerous Twitter employees on camera admitting to anti-conservative bias, including one who admitted to classifying discussion of “god, guns and America” as bot-like behavior.

“Just go to a random [Trump] tweet and just look at the followers. They’ll all be like, guns, God, ‘Merica, and with the American flag and the cross,” said the employee. “Like, who says that? Who talks like that? It’s for sure a bot.”

The employee also admitted that algorithms were used to suppress accounts en masse, a practice which was since become widely known. “Yeah. You just delete them, but, like, the problem is there are hundreds of thousands of them, so you’ve got to, like, write algorithms that do it for you.”

The return of Project Veritas comes as numerous prominent conservative accounts have been restored by Twitter under its new owner, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has promised to move the platform closer to its free-speech roots.

Musk began by restoring the accounts of Jordan Peterson and satirical conservative website The Babylon Bee. Over the weekend, following a poll of his followers, Musk sparked a wave of fury from the platform’s liberal celebrities by restoring the account of former President Donald Trump.

Musk’s decision made Twitter the first major platform to restore the former president’s account after he was banned by most Big Tech companies in the aftermath of January 6.

