Rep. Andy Barr: If Sam Bankman-Fried Can Do ‘Media Rehabilitation Tour,’ He Can Testify in Congress

Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, said on Monday that if disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried can do a “media rehabilitation tour,” then he can testify in front of the committee.

Barr released his statement after Bankman-Fried dodged House Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters’s (D-CA) call to testify during the committee’s December 13 hearing.

“Rep. Waters, and the House Committee on Financial Services: Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain. I’m not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify,” Bankman-Fried said, dodging Waters’s request to have him testify.

Barr lashed out at Bankman-Fried, contending that if he has time to can do a media rehabilitation tour with “Good Morning America” and the New York Times, then he can testify about what led to the collapse of digital currency exchange FTX, as well as its sister organization, hedge fund Alameda Research.

Barr wrote.

