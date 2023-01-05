Another Elon Inferno: Tesla Mobile Supercharger with ‘Megapack’ Battery Bursts into Flames

A Tesla Megapack battery on a mobile Supercharger caught on fire and burned down in Baker, California, on New Year’s Day. Tesla’s mobile superchargers are charging stations built on trailers. Unfortunately, they seem to be as prone to battery fires as Elon Musk’s electric cars.

Electrek reports that a Tesla Megapack caught fire and burned down a mobile Supercharger at a charging station in Baker, California, on New Year’s Day. The mobile Supercharger, which consists of a trailer fitted with a Megapack battery and several Superchargers, was being used to provide extra capacity at the Baker Supercharger station during the holidays.

According to Plugshare users, half of the Supercharger stalls at the station, which has 40 stalls in total, were still usable later on January 1. It is unclear what caused the fire, and Tesla does not currently have a press relations department in the United States to comment on the incident.

This is the second recent instance of a Tesla Megapack catching fire. Breitbart News reported in September 2022, that a Megapack caught fire at an energy storage project in Monterrey, California.

A Tesla Megapack battery caught fire at PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Monterey County, California. A shelter-in-place advisory was in place for 12 hours due to fears of toxic smoke from the fire caused by Elon Musk’s battery system, with county officials announcing that even though the fire was “fully controlled” by 7:00 p.m. PT, “smoke may still occur in the area for several days.” KSBW Action News 8 reports that a Tesla Megapack battery caught fire at the local utility company PG&E’s Elkhorn Battery Storage facility in Monterey County, California. The fire reported started at around 1:30 a.m. on September 20 according to the comm manager for PG&E, Jeff Smith. No injuries were reported at the time. Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, North County Fire Protection District, and Pacific Gas & Electric had all issued a shelter-in-place advisory for nearby areas, including an interactive map showing which areas are affected and closing roads for over 12 hours.

Since its launch in 2019, Tesla has deployed thousands of megapacks worldwide. The Megapack is Tesla’s largest stationary energy storage system and is used in various applications, including utility-scale energy storage and on-site power generation for businesses.

The incident in Baker will likely raise concerns about the safety of Tesla’s energy storage systems. Breitbart news will monitor the investigation of the fire and report on the findings.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan