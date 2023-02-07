Twitter Suspends Sen. Steve Daines After He Posted Hunting Photo as Profile Image

Elon Musk’s Twitter suspended the account of Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) after he set a photo of him and his wife hunting as his profile image.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the news, including an image of the suspension email sent by Elon Musk’s social media company:

Breitbart News checked Daines’ Twitter profile shortly after Don Jr.’s tweet was sent, and each of Daines’ pre-existing tweet were blocked from view.

In place of each of Daines’ tweets is a message from Twitter, which says, “@SteveDaines’s account is temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy.”

The message is followed by a link to an overview of Twitter Media Policy, which says, in part, “You may not post media that is graphic or share violent or adult nudity and sexual behavior within live video or in profile header, List banner images, or Community cover photos. Media depicting excessively gory content, sexual violence and/or assault, bestiality or necrophilia is also not permitted.”

The photo posted by Daines was of him and his wife beside a pronghorn antelope they had hunted.

