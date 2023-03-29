‘Patriot Act on Steroids:’ Conservatives Slam RESTRICT Act on Social Media

The outrage over the draconian RESTRICT Act, marketed to the public as a “TikTok ban,” is rapidly rising.

The bill has been revealed as something far more expansive that a mere TikTok ban. It grants sweeping powers to the federal government to restrict the online activities of Americans, imposing heavy penalties on any citizen who circumvents it, including criminal fines of up to $1 million, jail sentences of up to 20 years, and the seizure and search of hardware and online accounts, including cryptocurrency accounts.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson eviscerated the bill in a segment this week, saying: “This bill isn’t about banning TikTok. It’s never about what they say it is. Instead, this bill would give enormous and terrifying new powers to the federal government to punish American citizens and regulate how they communicate with one another.”

“So you would be allowing the executive branch — the Biden administration — to regulate speech on the internet. And if you are somehow involved with, quote, a foreign adversary — let’s say you oppose the war against Russia — you go to prison for 20 years.”

“So, this isn’t about banning TikTok. This is about introducing flat-out totalitarianism into our system. Now, just because TikTok is so unappealing… that does not mean that the people trying to ban TikTok have your interests in mind.”

Donald Trump Jr., also slammed the bill.

“The uniparty wants more power to control what we do and see,” said Don Jr. in a post on Twitter. “And now we’re going to give the Biden goons the ability to throw us in jail for 20 years if they decide we’re in violation of this craziness? No thanks.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has come out against the bill. In an article for the Louisville Courier-Journal, the Senator and former presidential candidate said the bill would make America more like China.

“To those who are worried that the Chinese government might somehow now have access to millions of American teenagers’ information, realize that all social media sucks up personal data that people voluntarily provide,” wrote Sen. Paul. “If you’re going to ban TikTok, what’s next? Arguably, several domestic apps censor conservatives more.”

House Republicans on the Financial Services Committee also came out against the RESTRICT Act, calling it a “smokescreen for the largest expansion of executive power since the IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act].”

“The U.S. can’t beat China by becoming more like the Chinese Communist Party.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he would veto the RESTRICT Act if he were in office.

“As opposed as I am to the Chinese infiltration of our economy, I think we have to be very careful not to become more like China in the process,” said Ramaswamy.

“The RESTRICT Act, billed as a ban on the CCP-linked TikTok app, is actually a Trojan horse for even more government surveillance,” said the official account of Young Americans for Liberty. “Have we learned anything from the Patriot Act?”

“The Patriot Act on steroids,” was the conclusion of former presidential candidate Ron Paul, whose grassroots-backed campaigns in 2008 and 2012 helped give rise to the Tea Party.

“Disguised as a ‘Ban TikTok’ bill, it actually BANS YOU, free speech, and gives the government the right to silence us at will,” said conservative activist Pamela Geller.

“The legislation being proposed ‘to ban TikTok’ actually goes far beyond TikTok and would give the government broad, vague, easy-to-abuse censorship powers,” said Fox News panelist Kat Timpf. “Don’t fall for it.”

Calling it “The Patriot Act on steroids,” conservative journalist Jordan Schachtel said the bill was backed by “all of the usual suspects.”

“This is a Patriot Act for the internet,” said Greg Price, communications director for the State Freedom Caucus Network.

“Could the RESTRICT Act criminalize the use of VPNs?” asked Reason senior editor Elizabeth Nolan Brown.

“Sen. Warner’s office says no, but that’s far from clear from the bill’s insanely broad text.”

