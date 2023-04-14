Global Computer Market Crashes in Q1, Apple Hit Hardest

Computer manufacturers have suffered a double-digit decline in sales for the first quarter with analysts expecting a recovery in late 2023 and 2024. Multiple analysts reported a 30 percent or higher decline in global desktop and laptop shipments year-over-year. Apple suffered the largest decline of more than 40 percent.

The Verge reports that the first quarter of 2023 was difficult for the global PC market, with both IDC and Canalys reporting a 30 percent decline in desktop and laptop shipments globally compared to the same period in 2022. While Canalys reported a 32.6 percent decline to 54 million units, IDC saw a 29 percent decline to 56.9 million units.

All five major producers experienced double-digit declines, but Apple seemed to be the worst hit. IDC reported a 40.5 percent decline in Apple’s shipments, while Canalys reported a 45.5 percent decline. According to both research companies, the market share of the Mac manufacturer has also decreased by one to two percentage points.

“The drop in Mac shipments isn’t exactly a surprise,” said Ishan Dutt, an analyst at Canalys. Apple had previously warned that sales of its computers would “decline substantially” in its most recent earnings release, which covered the three months ending December 31st, 2022.

The first quarter of 2023 saw double-digit annual declines for PC manufacturers as a whole, according to Canalys. The end of the pandemic-driven surge in demand for remote work and study, as well as general economic uncertainty, have all been blamed for the decline in demand.

Q1 2023 shipments were “noticeably lower” than pre-pandemic levels, according to IDC analyst Linn Huang. According to Dutt, factors like increases in interest rates in the US and Europe have also lowered demand.

Despite the difficulties currently faced, IDC and Canalys predict a recovery in demand for the second half of 2023 and into 2024. By 2024, an aging installed base will begin needing replacement, predicted Huang. “If the economy is trending upwards by then, we expect significant market upside as consumers look to refresh, schools seek to replace worn-down Chromebooks, and businesses move to Windows 11.”

However, Huang also issued a warning that the recovery could be sluggish and challenging if the recession in important markets lasts into the following year.

IDC identified a bright spot in the demand slump: supply chains have a chance to recover, enabling PC manufacturers to look outside of China for manufacturing opportunities. This occurs as geopolitical pressures have recently prompted Apple to diversify its manufacturing.

