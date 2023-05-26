Google Plans to Use AI to Make Ads *More* Intrusive than Ever

In a significant move towards personalized advertising, Google has announced its plans to roll out more generative AI tools that will automatically create online advertising campaigns based on users’ search queries.

“AI is foundational to Google Ads. For many years, it has been quietly helping in the background, supporting advertisers in maximizing their time and return on investment,” said Jerry Dischler, the General Manager of Google Ads. The tech giant is intensifying its efforts to incorporate more AI into its core business areas, such as internet search and digital advertising, as it faces mounting competition. As Breitbart News previously reported, Google employees mockingly created a drinking game over management’s AI mania.

Google has long used machine learning systems in its advertising, with its Smart Bidding and Performance Max features being powered by algorithms and neural networks. These tools assist advertisers in automating certain processes and in the optimization of various metrics to draw in audiences. Since last year, the company has been releasing so-called automatically created assets, including titles and copy for web ads that are generated by AI.

The new initiative aims to give digital advertisers access to more generative AI capabilities. Advertisers only need to provide a link to a page on their website that describes their product or service, and Google’s systems will take care of the rest by creating ads based on that information, according to Dischler.

To create relevant headlines, text descriptions, and images for Google-served web ads, Google’s Performance Max tools will examine a landing page provided by the user. When users of the internet giant use search terms that Google has automatically determined are most pertinent to the advertiser, these ads will then be displayed to those users.

“We’re bringing generative AI to Performance Max to make it even easier for you to create custom assets and scale them in a few clicks. Just provide your website and Google AI will start learning about your brand to populate your campaign with text and other relevant assets,” Dischler further elaborated.

“As always, we’re committed to transparency and making ads distinguishable from organic search results. When Search ads do appear, they will continue to feature our industry-leading clear and transparent ad labels with the ‘Sponsored’ label in bold black text,” Dischler promised.

