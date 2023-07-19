Fasten Your Seatbelt: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Become a Licensed Pilot

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook (now known as Meta) is reportedly embarking on a new challenge — obtaining his pilot’s license. Becoming a pilot appears to be Zuckerberg’s latest hobby, along with jiu-jitsu and verbal sparring with Elon Musk.

The New York Post reports that Mark Zuckerberg has picked up a new hobby. Besides competing in martial arts tournaments and launching a clone of Elon Musk’s Twitter, not to mention planning a potential cage match with his social media rival, Zuckerberg is reportedly shifting his focus to aviation.

According to reliable sources, Zuckerberg has successfully secured a student pilot certificate, marking the first step in his journey towards becoming a licensed pilot. This move seems to be following a recent trend with Zuckerberg where he has been adding a number of interests and skills to his repertoire, including martial arts.

Breitbart News recently reported on Zuckerberg’s interest in Brazilian jiu-jutsu, including his recent loss to a shopkeeper:

NPR reports that at a Brazilian jiu-jitsu match in California, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook (now known as Meta), found himself on the mat. Jeff Ibrahim, a 40-year-old hospital storekeeper who took up martial arts to spend time with his son, competed against Zuckerberg, who is better known for his technological prowess than his martial arts abilities. “The last person I expected to see across the mat was Mark Zuckerberg,” said Ibrahim, who began his jiu-jitsu journey last winter. “I just looked at him like he was just another person who wanted to compete in jiu-jitsu. The hardest part is stepping on a mat to compete in front of hundreds or thousands of people. I have to give him his props.

