Elon Musk Calls on South African President to Condemn Genocidal Chant

Elon Musk, the South African-born CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter (now X Corp) called on the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to condemn a racist chant used by one of the country’s political leaders, that encourages the murder of white Boer farmers.

Musk, who was born in the South African city of Pretoria, made his comment in response to a viral clip of a large rally of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, where party leader Julius Malema led attendees in the racist chant.

Malema’s rendition of the simple yet shockingly violent chant included just three lyrics, “Kill the Boer,” (South African whites of Dutch ancestry), “killer the farmer,” and “Brrr, pow!” — mimicking the sound of a gun.

“They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa,” said Musk. “Cyril Ramaphosa, why do you say nothing?”

Ramaphosa is a member of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which in 2010 defended the chant after Malema, then a member of the party’s youth wing, first made headlines for singing the song.

In 2022, Judge Edwin Molahlehi of the Equality Court in Johannesburg ruled that despite its lyrics calling for the murder of whites, the song did not constitute hate speech.

“It does not constitute hate speech and deserves to be protected under the rubric of freedom of speech — it articulates the failure of the current government to address issues of economic empowerment and land division,” said Molahlehi.

While the ruling ANC has not condemned the song, the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party in South Africa, has said it will file charges against Malema in the United Nations Human Rights Council over the genocidal chant.

Like Musk, Democrat Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has also called on President Ramaphosa to condemn the chant.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.