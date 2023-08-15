Elon’s Grand Plan: Tesla Is Making Electric Cars with *Even Shorter* Range

Elon Musk’s Tesla is reintroducing “Standard Range” versions of its Model S and Model X vehicles, offering lower price points at the expense of shorter driving ranges.

Electrek reports that Tesla has announced the relaunch of the “Standard Range” versions of its Model S and Model X vehicles. These new versions come with shorter driving ranges and lower prices, making them a slightly more accessible option for consumers at the cost of reduced battery capacity.

In the past, Tesla has released various versions of the Model S and Model X, often differentiated by different battery pack capacities ranging from 40 kWh to 100 kWh. At times, the company has even introduced new trims by simply limiting the capacity of the battery pack through software.

Since the 2021 refresh of the Model S and Model X, Tesla had exclusively offered the “Long Range” and “Plaid” versions of its flagship sedan and SUV. The reintroduction of the “Standard Range” versions represents a change in Tesla’s approach, possibly aimed at capturing a larger customer base with a slightly lower price point.

The newly launched “Standard Range” Model S comes with a price tag of $78,490, a $10,000 reduction from the previous version. However, it offers a shorter range of 320 miles on a single charge, compared to the 405 miles provided by the “Long Range” version.

Similarly, the “Standard Range” Model X is now available at a price that is $10,000 lower than the previous version, and it offers a range of 269 miles, which is 79 miles less than the “Long Range” version.

It is not yet clear whether Tesla is achieving these new trims by software-locking the capacity of the Long Range battery pack or by producing new battery packs specifically for them. The company has stated that more information will be available when deliveries begin, which are scheduled to start next month in the U.S.

If Tesla is using software-locked battery packs for the new “Standard Range” versions, there is a possibility that owners could unlock the extra capacity in the future through a software update, potentially at an additional cost.

Read more at Electrek here.

