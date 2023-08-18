Free Speech Platform Minds Introduces Live Streaming Feature

Free speech friendly platform Minds.com has partnered with Livepeer to introduce a video live streaming feature in the platform, in response to user demand.

Minds is introducing the feature as a beta, allowing users to try out the streaming function while it works to fix bugs.

Via Minds:

We’ve heard your requests for live streaming and wanted to build it, but making it a reality that won’t sink Minds financially is a big, difficult task. Thankfully, our friends at Livepeer stepped up big. Through the power of open source collaboration, the Livepeer team added a new button to the composer that enables anyone to live stream right here on Minds, starting today. Just… consider this a beta.

In the blogpost, Minds said that streamers will be able to earn 45 percent revenue on all ads and membership sales driven through streaming on the platform.

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, recently introduced a similar system, allowing verified users who maintain 5 million impressions in the last three months to claim a share of revenue from ads served to verified users in replies to their posts.

Founded in 2015, Minds was the first alternative social media platform to break with mainstream social media companies by emphasizing free speech for its users. Gab, founded in 2016, adopted a similar approach, as did the online video platform Rumble, which has become popular with conservative and Republican figures as an escape from censorship on YouTube.

Throughout the apex of the censorship industry between 2016 and 2020, as deep state entities, NGOs, and media companies pressured Silicon Valley to silence millions of Americans, including prominent politicians, platforms like Minds were one of the few places online where people could speak freely.

With the takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, the reversal of Donald Trump’s ban on Facebook, and the multiple investigations and lawsuits into the Biden administration for colluding with tech companies to censor Americans, the censorship industry now appears to be on the back foot — although widespread censorship remains on most mainstream platforms.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. He is the author of #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election.