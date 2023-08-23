Pediatric Study: Excessive Screen Time Translates into Developmental Delays in Children

A new pediatric study has found a significant correlation between excessive screen time and developmental delays in children, raising concerns among parents and healthcare professionals. According to the data, children who spend more than four hours in front of screens are almost six times more likely to suffer from delays in communication and problem-solving skills.

Gizmodo reports that a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association of Pediatrics (JAMA) on Monday has sent shockwaves through the pediatric community. The research involved over 7,000 children and discovered that those who spent up to four hours per day in front of screens were three times more likely to experience delays in communication and problem-solving skills. Even more concerning, children who spent more than four hours on screens were nearly six times more likely to face similar developmental issues.

Interestingly, the study also shed light on the demographic factors contributing to excessive screen time. Children who were exposed to more screen time typically came from families with younger, first-time mothers who had lower household incomes and education levels, and who suffered from postpartum depression.

Experts argue that screen time not only hampers developmental milestones but also affects a child’s ability to be bored, which is crucial for fostering creativity. “When they’re allowed to be a little bit bored for a second, they get a little uncomfortable, but then they’re like, ‘OK, I want to make myself more comfortable.’ And that’s how creativity happens,” said Dr. John Hutton, an associate professor of general and community pediatrics.

While the study’s findings are alarming, researchers indicate that more follow-up studies are needed to verify these results. There is also a need to explore other factors that could be influencing these developmental delays, such as the quality of screen time and the types of activities children are engaged in while on screens.

