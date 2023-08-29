‘Full Self-Driving’ Tesla Tries to Run a Red Light as Elon Musk Streams Test Drive

In a recent livestream, Elon Musk showcased Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) v12 beta software, but the event was marred by a near-miss at a red light. When the Tesla attempted to run a red signal, Musk grabbed the wheel, quipping: “That’s why we’ve not released this to the public yet.”

The Verge reports that during a 45-minute livestream, Musk was seen in the driver’s seat, demonstrating the capabilities of Tesla’s yet-to-be-released FSD v12 software. While the vehicle navigated construction sites without major issues, the car almost ran a red light in Palo Alto, California. Musk was forced to intervene, grabbing the steering wheel to prevent the car from accelerating through the intersection. “So that’s our first intervention because the car should be going straight,” Musk said, acknowledging the software’s limitations. “That’s why we’ve not released this to the public yet.”

Tesla’s handbook advises drivers to “Keep your hands on the steering yoke (or steering wheel) at all times, be mindful of road conditions and surrounding traffic, and always be prepared to take immediate action.” Despite this, Musk was seen filming the drive from the driver’s seat and even interacting with social media commenters during the livestream.

Breitbart News previously reported on a former Tesla engineer who released disturbing footage of Tesla’s full self-driving technology running a red light.

Despite losing his job, Bernal has continued to document his experiences with Tesla’s self-driving technology on his YouTube page, AIAddict. His most recent video, which shows the Tesla vehicle running a red light while turning left onto a highway, has sparked a fresh wave of concern about the safety of Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. This incident is not the first time Tesla’s self-driving technology has come under scrutiny. The Department of Justice opened a federal probe into potential criminal charges against the company in 2022. Furthermore, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened special investigations into the deaths of at least 20 people who have died in Tesla vehicles since 2016.

Read more at the Verge here.

