Cancelproof: Twitter/X Unveils Privacy Feature Allowing Paid Users to Hide Their Likes

In a move aimed at enhancing user privacy, X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature that allows paid subscribers to hide their likes. Leftist cancel culture relies on trawling through a user’s likes and retweets hunting for opinions that can be used to build outrage against the target.

TechCrunch reports that in a step towards enhanced privacy, Elon Musk’s Twitter/X has rolled out a feature that enables paid users to conceal their likes from public view. This comes on the heels of similar features being introduced by rival platforms Threads and Bluesky.

Until now, the likes on Twitter/X have been public, allowing anyone to visit a user’s profile and see the posts they’ve liked. Now, paying users will be able to conceal the tweets they’ve liked. “Your Likes tab on your profile will only be visible to you. Your Likes timeline will also be hidden from the X APIs. Your individual Likes will still be visible on posts,” according to the feature description. This offers an added layer of privacy, allowing users to like posts without the concern of others snooping into their preferences.

One reason the feature is useful for users is that when a cancel culture mob targets an individual, their likes and retweets are typically scrutinized to find examples of opinions that can further enrage the mob.

Earlier this month, the platform started allowing subscribers to hide their verification checkmarks. But, by hiding their likes tab, users that may consider the once-coveted blue checkmark a “mark of shame” reveal that they have a paid subscription.

As Breitbart News previously reported:

“The checkmark will be hidden on your profile and posts,” notes a Twitter support article, adding a caveat that “The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription. Some features may not be available while your checkmark is hidden.” This new feature offers a solution to the recent chaos that erupted when Twitter allowed anyone to be “verified” through a Blue subscription. The move led to a proliferation of fake accounts and confusion over who was genuinely verified. Twitter subsequently removed blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts and changed how they were displayed multiple times.

