Masters of the Universe: Judge Overturns Ruling that Google Infringed on Sonos Patents

A California federal judge has nullified a hefty $32.5 million fine previously imposed by a jury on tech giant Google, citing non-infringement of Sonos’ multi-room audio patents.

Engadget reports that Google has successfully navigated through a legal maze, convincing a California federal judge that it did not infringe on Sonos’ patents related to multi-room audio technology. The decision comes after a meticulous review of the patent applications and technology rollouts by both tech companies.

The lawsuit, initiated by Sonos in early 2020, accused Google of violating five of its speaker patents. The audio technology company’s CEO, Patrick Spence, had previously asserted that Google was “blatantly and knowingly” copying Sonos technology and had been uncooperative in finding a “mutually beneficial solution.” The initial verdict by a California federal jury seemed to validate Sonos’ claims, ordering Google to pay $32.5 million in penalties.

However, the tables turned when US District Judge William Alsup scrutinized the timeline and specifics of the patent applications and technology implementations by both companies. The judge highlighted that while Sonos connected its patents to a 2006 provisional application, the company did not file the applications for the patents under dispute until 2019. Moreover, it did not incorporate the technology into its products until 2020. This was notably after Google had, in 2014, presented a plan to Sonos to utilize multi-room audio technology while exploring potential collaboration.

Judge Alsup stated, “This was not a case of an inventor leading the industry to something new.” He further noted, “This was a case of the industry leading with something new and, only then, an inventor coming out of the woodwork to say that he had come up with the idea first — wringing fresh claims to read on a competitor’s products from an ancient application.”

