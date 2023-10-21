You Got Elon’d: Tesla Owners Shocked by $20,000 Repair Bill After Company Blames Battery Damage on Rain

A Tesla-owning couple in Edinburgh, Scotland, were left speechless when they received a colossal repair bill of $20,698 from Elon Musk’s car company to fix their EV’s battery. Tesla blamed “rainwater ingress” for turning the electric car into an pile of junk.

Ediburgh Live reports that Johnny Bacigalupo and Rob Hussey, Tesla owners in Edinburgh, Scotland, received a jaw-dropping £17,374 (approximately $20,698) bill for repairing their Tesla. After finding the EV dead and having it towed to Tesla for service, the owners received the massive bill to replace the battery, which Musk’s company was “damaged due to water ingress.” They were informed that the battery damage caused by water was not covered under Tesla’s 8-year warranty, adding to their woes.

“I honestly can’t believe that this has happened. When I first got the call I thought we would get a bill for £500 or £1,000,” Bacigalupo told reporters. “When they said over 17 grand – it’s absolutely obscene. My heart missed a beat, honestly.” The owners claimed the car was not submerged in water or placed into any other unusual circumstances. In fact, the couple drove to a restaurant in the rain with no problems, but the vehicle wouldn’t start when they left to go home.

The dissatisfied owner explained, “I’ve been driving for 30 years and this is my most premium car to date and this is what it does when Edinburgh’s roads get puddles or a little wet!”

Unfortunately for Tesla fans, this case is far from unique. A Canadian Tesla owner was quoted $26,000 to replace his battery last year, Breitbart News previously reported. Mario Zelaya, the owner of a Tesla Model S, recently shared his experience in a TikTok video. He explained how he was locked out of his car after the battery died.

Zelaya further added that he had to spend $30 to get replacement ownership papers, which were locked in the vehicle. Eventually, he decided to sell his Tesla.

The incident raises questions about the durability of Tesla batteries and the comprehensiveness of the company’s warranty. The cost of battery replacements for Tesla vehicles is known to range widely, from $5,000 to well beyond $20,000. This variability in repair and replacement costs adds a layer of uncertainty for Tesla owners, who may find themselves facing unexpected and hefty bills.

