Love & Money: Elon Musk Dreams of Turning X/Twitter into a Dating and Banking Hub

Elon Musk aims to once again transform the social media platform “X”, formerly known as Twitter, by introducing dating app features and full banking services, furthering his goal of building an all-encompassing “everything app.”

Business Insider reports that in a recent meeting with employees, Elon Musk unveiled ambitious plans for the future of X/Twitter. Musk expressed his vision of transforming his company into a multifunctional platform that encompasses not only social interactions but also dating and banking services.

“X will in 2024 be a ‘fully fledged’ dating site,” Musk insisted during the meeting. He, however, did not delve into the specifics of how the platform would add the functionality of a dating app or whether there is any user demand for such features. The introduction of dating features aligns with Musk’s inclination towards services that require payment, resembling the subscription models prevalent in most dating apps today. Similarly, Musk is currently adding job search functionality in competition with platforms like Indeed and LinkedIn, as those listings are typically paid for by employers.

Musk’s vision doesn’t stop at dating services. He also harbors ambitions of turning X/Twitter into a digital banking powerhouse. “He wants people to pay for everything” they do on the platform, a person present in the meeting noted, highlighting Musk’s desire for the platform to offer comprehensive payment and banking services. This transformation is part of Musk’s broader vision to create an “everything app,” reminiscent of multifunctional platforms popular in China like WeChat.

Despite Musk’s enthusiasm and grand visions for the platform, the reaction from employees was mixed. Twitter’s workforce seem to harbor reservations and uncertainties, particularly regarding the company’s financial trajectory and valuation. Questions from employees concerning these aspects reportedly remained unanswered during the meeting, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging over Musk’s ambitious plans.

