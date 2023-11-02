Google Antitrust Trial: Testimony Exposes ‘Code Yellow’ Alert Combining Search and Ad Teams to Raise Revenue

Google’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its search results has come under scrutiny as part of the landmark antitrust trial against the internet giant as internal concerns over advertising pressures based on internal documents about the tensions between its search teams and advertising teams.

Bloomberg reports that in what could be seen as a defining moment for Google, the tech giant’s former head of search, Ben Gomes, raised alarms about the potential conflict between the company’s search product and its advertising interests. This internal conflict was brought to light amidst the landmark antitrust trial calling Google’s operational ethics into question.

The internal documents date back to February 2019, when Google faced a “Code Yellow” emergency, a term indicating a high-priority problem, due to the possibility of falling short on its search revenue targets. This led to an unusual move where engineers from various teams, including those from the Chrome browser, were reassigned to diagnose a slowdown in user search queries.

Gomes, in his role at the time, voiced his unease in an email, stating, “I think we are getting too involved with ads for the good of the product and company.” His concern highlighted a tension within Google: the balance between improving user experience and meeting aggressive revenue goals.

The trial, scrutinizing whether Google has been stifling competition to maintain its search monopoly, also shed light on the company’s defense. Google maintained that its search advancements were not influenced by advertising goals. “The organic results you see in search are not affected by our ads systems or by the ads we show for a query,” a company spokesperson stated, emphasizing the separation between search and advertising.

Despite this, the disclosed emails revealed a different narrative, one where key figures within the search team worried that the push for growth was overshadowing the need for innovation. Gomes himself was critical of the company’s reliance on query growth as a performance metric, which he believed was not conducive to actual product improvement.

The “Code Yellow” was resolved after seven weeks, and it led to a significant change in how Google measured success. The company moved away from using the number of user queries as a metric, instead adopting a new approach that focused on groups of queries, a move that was described as a shift towards more meaningful measurements of search quality.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.