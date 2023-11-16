GM’s Cruise Suspends Even More Robotaxi Services for Comprehensive Safety Review

Cruise, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of General Motors, is temporarily halting even its manned robotaxi operations in the United States as part of an extensive safety review following a series of concerning incidents.

Engadget reports that GM’s robotaxi subsidiary Cruise has announced a significant pause in its operations. This decision comes in the aftermath of a pedestrian collision on October 2, which led to the company’s driverless vehicle permit in California being revoked. While the suspension was originally of just the operation of its autonomous robotaxis, it has extended to robotaxis who have a human safety supervisor in the car.

The company has engaged Exponent, an independent engineering consulting firm, to conduct a thorough safety probe. This review, initially focused on the October incident, is now expanding to include all aspects of Cruise’s operations. The company is aiming to understand and address any potential safety issues before resuming operations.

Cruise is also reinforcing its administrative structure by appointing Craig Glidden, General Motors’ Executive Vice President of Legal and Policy, as the new Chief Administrative Officer in an attempt to enhance transparency and community engagement. Cruise is also continuing its search for a permanent Chief Safety Officer, but has yet to announce any new appointments. All of these steps are part of an elaborate damage control campaign orchestrated by the company.

Reports have also surfaced about Cruise’s robotaxis struggling to detect children and lacking data on child-specific scenarios. This raises significant concerns about the technology’s readiness for real-world situations, especially in urban environments where children are common.

In addition to safety concerns, the company is facing internal challenges. It’s reported that Cruise will undergo employee layoffs in the coming weeks, reflecting the strain on the company as it works to rebuild public trust and address safety concerns.

