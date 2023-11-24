‘Totally Ridiculous’: Tesla Customers Criticize Elon Musk’s EV Insurance Service

Elon Musk’s Tesla has ventured into the car insurance market, promising superior service for owners of the company’s EVs. Despite that promise, the company is now facing significant customer dissatisfaction.

Autoblog reports that Elon Musk’s Tesla launched its own car insurance program in 2019 with the aim of offering a superior customer experience at lower rates. Tesla vehicles are typically plagued with high insurance rates due to costly repairs, among other factors. However, recent reports suggest a stark contrast between the company’s promises and the actual experiences of many policyholders.

The insurance program, which Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed would provide “vastly better” service than traditional competitors, has instead been plagued with issues. Customers have reported significant delays in payments, difficulties in reaching claims adjusters, and frustrations with the repair process.

A noteworthy incident involves Mark Bova, a former Green Beret who suffered a traumatic experience while using Tesla’s Autopilot feature. The car suddenly started beeping and swerved left, hitting a median and overturning. Bova had to escape through a window as the car filled with smoke and was immediately taken to the hospital via ambulance, later undergoing surgery for his back injuries.

Bova commented: “I’m a former Green Beret, that was probably the second-most traumatic thing I’ve gone through other than being in combat.”

After his Tesla Model S crashed, Bova struggled to get a timely response from Tesla Insurance. He waited seven months for payment on his totaled vehicle and has yet to be compensated for his substantial medical expenses. His ordeal reflects a broader pattern of customer service issues within Tesla’s insurance arm.

Tesla Insurance was launched as a solution to high insurance rates for electric vehicles, which often carry higher repair costs. The company aimed to simplify the process for Tesla owners and provide more affordable rates. However, customers like Bova have encountered a reality far from these initial promises.

Phil Fioresi Sr., a stonecutter from South San Francisco, described his experience with Tesla Insurance as “totally ridiculous,” echoing the sentiments of many others. “What do they have, three people answering phone calls?” he asked.

The root of these problems seems to lie in the management and operation of the insurance service. Initially, Tesla Insurance operated with a minimal number of adjusters, leading to a backlog of claims and overwhelmed staff. While the company has expanded its team in states like Texas and Maryland, the reports of poor service persist.

Tesla’s approach to insurance also includes the use of a “Safety Score” system, which adjusts premiums based on driving behavior. However, this system has been criticized for inaccuracies, with some policyholders experiencing unexplained rate hikes.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.