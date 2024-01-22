Cyberattack on Mortgage Giant LoanDepot Exposes Sensitive Data of 16.6 Million Customers

LoanDepot, a leading provider in the loan and mortgage industry, has reported a significant cybersecurity breach impacting approximately 16.6 million customers.

TechCrunch reports that LoanDepot, one of the largest loan and mortgage companies in the United States, recently disclosed in a filing to federal regulators that 16.6 million customers have had their sensitive personal information compromised in a cyberattack that took place on January 8. This incident, which has been identified as a ransomware attack, poses a significant risk to the affected customers​​.

The company has acknowledged the data breach but has not specified the nature of the sensitive and personal data that was stolen. Jonathan Fine, a spokesperson for LoanDepot, declined to provide specific details about the types of customer data that were compromised during the attack​​.

Frank Martell, the CEO of LoanDepot, said in a statement: “Unfortunately, we live in a world where these types of attacks are increasingly frequent and sophisticated, and our industry has not been spared. We sincerely regret any impact to our customers. The entire LoanDepot team has worked tirelessly throughout this incident to support our customers, our partners and each other. I am pleased by our progress in quickly bringing our systems back online and restoring normal business operations.”

Jeff Walsh, President of LDI Mortgage, commented: “Our customers are at the center of everything we do. I’m really proud of our team, and we’re glad to be back to doing what we do best: enabling our customers across the country to achieve their financial goals and dreams of homeownership.”

The company’s online services have been severely disrupted, with some customer-facing systems remaining inaccessible into their second week following the data breach. The system failure has led to significant challenges for customers, including difficulties in making payments or accessing their online accounts.

Get further updates on the situation at the LoanDepot Cyber Incident Update site here.

Read more at TechCrunch here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.