Boston-Area Students Rally Behind ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ at Columbia University

Students at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Emerson College, and Tufts University have set up encampments in solidarity with Columbia University’s “Gaza solidarity encampment.”

“We’ve shown our administrators the power that we hold, and we can’t give it up. We are the ones who run this campus, who make campus what it is,” said Hannah, a student who added that she is involved with “the Coalition for Palestine at MIT.”

Watch Below:

BREAKING: Students at MIT, Emerson, and Tufts University have set up encampments in solidarity with Columbia University's Gaza Solidarity Encampment. "We've shown our administrators the power that we hold and we can't give it up. We are the ones who run this campus who make… pic.twitter.com/wMnuIadDvH — Stu (@thestustustudio) April 22, 2024

“We hold the power, so we have to show them that we won’t back down until they meet our demands,” Hannah continued. “Right behind us is our Scientists Against Genocide encampment, following in Columbia’s footsteps, we are in an encampment in solidarity with Gaza.”

The student went on to explain that “all the Boston-area schools” are currently setting up encampments in protest of Israel, as they call on their respective universities to meet their demands.

“All the Boston-area schools have a set of four demands,” Hannah said. “The first one is to disclose investments, second is to cut ties with the IOF [a derogatory acronym referring to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)], third is to call for a ceasefire, and fourth is to drop charges against students.”

“We’re here in solidarity with our siblings in Gaza, as well as our siblings in Columbia,” the MIT student concluded.

Notably, students at Emerson College and Tufts University have also set up encampments in protest of Israel and in solidarity with pro-Palestinian student protestors who were recently arrested at Columbia.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 100 anti-Israel protesters from Columbia University were arrested last week as the Ivy League school president testified before a House committee on the campus response to antisemitism. On Monday, Columbia canceled all in-person classes as pro-Palestinian protests continued to rock the university.

Columbia University is not the only U.S. school with students being arrested as a result of their behavior during anti-Israel demonstrations.

On Monday, at least 45 people were arrested at Yale University after police in riot gear moved onto the campus to break up a pro-Palestinian protest. In-person classes were also canceled for the day.

Last week, nineteen students from Pomona College in Claremont, California, were arrested following a pro-Palestinian protest that involved occupying an administrative building on campus.

Earlier this month, three Vanderbilt University students were expelled following a pro-Palestinian protest on campus that resulted in several arrests last month.

