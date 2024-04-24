Larry Ellison Moving Oracle Headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee

Larry Ellison, founder and CEO of the tech empire Oracle, has announced the company will be moving its headquarters from Austin, Texas, to Nashville, Tennessee.

Ellison told former Senate majority leader Bill Frist during an onstage conversation in Nashville the company would be moving its “huge campus” to the Republican-led state, saying it will “ultimately be our world headquarters.”

“I shouldn’t have said that,” Ellison said.

The billionaire further called Nashville a “fabulous place to live.”

“It’s a great place to raise a family. It’s got a unique and vibrant culture. And as we surveyed our employees, large numbers of employees, Nashville ticked all the boxes,” Ellison said, adding that Nashville is “the center of the industry we’re most concerned about, which is the healthcare industry.”

Larry Ellison said the new campus will not be a traditional headquarters but rather a park with buildings, restaurants, hotels, a concert venue, and a floating stage on a lake. It will be designed by Norman Foster, who designed Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Ellison said the news site will have office buildings, a community clinic, restaurants, hotels and a concert venue — a floating stage on the lake for concerts to be held for the community.

“We want to be part of the community,” he said. “Our people love it here. And we think it’s the center of our future.”

Oracle did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital on the announcement.

According to Fox Business, Ellison said the company’s move to “Nashville will position his company as one of the major players in the healthcare industry, an industry Oracle is looking to expand its position in.”

Oracle relocated its headquarters from Redwood Shores, California, to Austin, Texas, in 2020.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.