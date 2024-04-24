TikTok Influencer, ‘Club Rat’ Director Eva Evans Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death has been announced for Eva Evans, a TikTok influencer and director of the Prime Video series Club Rat, who died at the weekend aged 29.

TMZ reports Evans appears to have died by suicide.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet a friend found Eva’s body late Saturday night after having seen her alive Friday morning, going on to relate, “We’re told the friend had a key to Eva’s NYC apartment and when they went to check on her … they found her hanging inside.”

Sources told TMZ “there were no unusual injuries … and there was no sign of a struggle.”

A note was left behind, the contents of which are have not been made public.

As Breitbart News reported, Evans’ sister Lila Joy announced the young woman’s death Sunday on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

Evans, who had more than 300,000 TikTok followers at the time of her death, last posted a video to the Chinese social media platform on Thursday, saying that she believed pop star Jo Jo Siwa needs a new stylist, hairdresser, and makeup team.

Last year, Evans was working on a five-episode series on Prime Video called Club Rat — which she wrote, directed, and starred in.