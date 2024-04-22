TikTok Influencer, ‘Club Rat’ Director Eva Evans Dead at 29

Eva Evans, a TikTok influencer and director of the Prime Video series Club Rat, has died at the age of 29. No cause of death has been revealed.

Evans’ sister Lila Joy announced the young woman’s death Sunday on Instagram, writing, “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died.”

“After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be,” Evans’ sister continued. “We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan.”

“I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t,” Joy said.

The TikTok influencer’s sister added that the public will soon “be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be be without her.”

Evans, who had more than 300,000 TikTok followers at the time of her death, last posted a video to the Chinese social media platform on Thursday, saying that she believed pop star Jo Jo Siwa needs a new stylist, hairdresser, and makeup team.

Last year, Evans was working on a five-episode series on Prime Video called Club Rat — which she wrote, directed, and starred in.

“I’m the director and the creator of a show called Club Rat, and right now we’re casting for two supporting female leads and two guest-starring male roles,” Evans said in a video posted to her TikTok account last April.

In the Prime Video series, Evans played a “self-absorbed influencer” who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral.”

The TikTok influencer starred alongside Noa Fisher and Marcela Avelina in the show.

