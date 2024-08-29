Boeing’s Starliner Faces Uncertain Future as NASA Considers Cancellation

Boeing’s plagued Starliner spacecraft is facing an uncertain future as technical issues, delays, and budget overruns continue to mount, leading NASA and industry experts to question the viability of the project.

Futurism reports that the Boeing Starliner spacecraft, once touted as a critical component of NASA’s Commercial Crew program, is now facing the possibility of cancellation due to a series of technical mishaps, supply chain issues, and years of delays. The troubled capsule is returning empty-handed from its latest mission, with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams planning to catch a ride back to Earth on SpaceX’s Crew Dragon instead.

The decision to abandon Starliner mid-mission is a significant blow to Boeing, which has been battling with the spacecraft’s development for years. Since 2016, the project has exceeded its budget by a staggering $1.6 billion, according to a report by Reuters. This latest setback has raised doubts among analysts and industry experts about whether Starliner will ever fly again.

Former NASA deputy administrator Lori Garver expressed uncertainty about the future of the project, telling Reuters, “I am not sure the decision will ultimately be NASA’s. Boeing is going to have to foot much of this bill, as they have been.” When asked about the possibility of Starliner’s cancellation, a Boeing spokesperson did not directly address the issue, stating only that the company is focusing on the safety of the crew and spacecraft and preparing for an uncrewed return.

Adding to Boeing’s woes, a recent report by NASA’s inspector general found that the company’s contributions to the agency’s Moonbound Space Launch System are also years behind schedule and significantly over budget. This, combined with controversies surrounding Boeing’s passenger jet business and recent executive shakeups, has put the company under increased scrutiny.

The failure of Starliner’s first crewed test flight has denied NASA the confidence it needed to certify the spacecraft for regular crew rotation missions to the International Space Station. The space agency had hoped that Starliner would provide redundancy in case SpaceX’s Crew Dragon experienced any issues. Instead, persistent gas leaks and thruster problems have cast doubt on the spacecraft’s reliability.

As the International Space Station is set to be retired around 2030, time is running out for Starliner to prove its worth. It has been five years since Boeing’s first uncrewed test flight ended in failure, and the prospect of the capsule serving as a means to deliver astronauts to a private successor to the space station seems increasingly remote.

Analysts have suggested that Boeing may ultimately exit the Commercial Crew program due to its complexity and the superior performance of its competitor, SpaceX. Melius Research analyst Robert Spingarn told Bloomberg, “Do they ultimately exit the program because it’s too complicated and because the other guy can do it better? It can happen.”

The troubles faced by Starliner are symptomatic of a broader trend within Boeing’s space division. Skilled workers are reportedly leaving the company to join rivals such as SpaceX and Blue Origin, and Boeing is even considering selling its joint rocket-launching business with the United Launch Alliance to Sierra Space.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.