Boeing Starliner’s Future in Doubt, Employees Demoralized After SpaceX Chosen to Rescue Astronauts

In a major blow to Boeing’s space ambitions, NASA has decided to bring home two astronauts from the International Space Station (ISS) using a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, abandoning the original plan to use Boeing’s troubled Starliner capsule due to ongoing technical issues.

Ars Technica reports that a decade after NASA awarded Boeing a $4.2 billion contract to develop the Starliner spacecraft for crew transportation to the ISS, the program finds itself at a critical juncture. The decision to forgo using Starliner for the return journey of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams marks a major setback for Boeing’s space aspirations and raises questions about the future of the Starliner program.

The Starliner capsule, which launched on June 5 with Wilmore and Williams aboard, successfully docked with the ISS on June 6. However, the mission encountered significant technical issues, including five of the craft’s 28 reaction control system thrusters overheating and failing as the spacecraft approached the ISS. Additionally, helium leaks in the propulsion system, known before launch, multiplied once Starliner reached orbit.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson emphasized the agency’s commitment to safety, stating, “Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest, and even at its most routine. And a test flight by nature is neither safe nor routine.” This cautious approach reflects lessons learned from past tragedies, including the losses of Space Shuttles Challenger and Columbia.

The decision to use SpaceX’s Crew Dragon for the astronauts’ return extends their stay on the ISS from the originally planned eight days to approximately eight months. They are now scheduled to return to Earth with SpaceX’s Dragon Crew-9 mission in February 2025.

Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator, explained the decision: “I think we’re looking at the data, and we view the data and the uncertainty that’s there differently than Boeing does. It’s not a matter of trust. It’s our technical expertise and our experience that we have to balance.”

This development has significant implications for Boeing’s $4.2 billion contract with NASA, which initially included up to six operational crew flights. With the ISS scheduled for retirement in 2030, it appears unlikely that Boeing will be able to complete all six missions before the station’s decommissioning. Notably, NASA has only placed firm orders with Boeing for three Starliner flights once the agency certifies the spacecraft for operational use.

Boeing has already reported $1.6 billion in charges on its financial statements due to delays and cost overruns on the Starliner program. The company will need to invest further to redesign elements of the spacecraft’s propulsion system to address the issues encountered during this mission.

The root of the thruster problem lies in the design of Starliner’s propulsion pods. Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, explained, “We are clearly operating this thruster at a higher temperature, at times, than it was designed for.” The thruster pods, shaped like doghouses, trap heat from repeated firings, leading to overheating and potential failure.

This is not the first setback for Starliner. Previous issues include software problems that cut short its first test flight in 2019, corrosion in propulsion system valves that delayed a second unpiloted test flight, and the discovery of flammable tape inside the capsule’s cockpit last year.

In contrast, SpaceX has successfully launched eight operational long-duration crew missions to the ISS, in addition to its initial piloted test flight and several private human spaceflight missions. SpaceX has completed all its work under its initial commercial crew contract with NASA and is now operating under an extended contract through 2030.

The situation has reportedly demoralized Boeing employees. One anonymous Boeing staffer expressed embarrassment and frustration, telling the New York Post, “We have had so many embarrassments lately, we’re under a microscope. This just made it, like, 100 times worse.”

Looking ahead, it’s unclear whether NASA will require Boeing to conduct another uncrewed test flight of Starliner or if the spacecraft could proceed to operational service after resolving its propulsion issues. Either way, it seems unlikely that Starliner will fly with a crew again before 2026.

