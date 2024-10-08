XXX for Kamala: Porn Industry Launches Ads Supporting Harris Campaign

The porn industry has entered the 2024 presidential campaign with a $100,000 ad campaign targeting what it claims are proposals to ban pornography. The “Hands Off My Porn” campaign will run in seven swing states with the hopes of convincing young men to vote for Kamala Harris.

The New York Times reports that the porn industry has brought its sleaze to the 2024 presidential race. Seventeen pornographic film actors announced on Monday that they have launched a $100,000 ad campaign to warn voters about the potential consequences of Project 2025, a conservative policy blueprint that has become a focal point for some Democratic campaigns. The ads, which will run on porn sites in seven crucial swing states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada — specifically claim that conservatives want a ban on pornography and the potential imprisonment of those involved in producing adult content.

The “hands off my porn” campaign strategists have carefully considered their target audience and the current polling data. While Vice President Kamala Harris is trailing former President Donald Trump among male voters, the campaign organizers believe that younger men, who are the biggest consumers of porn, could be persuaded to support the Democratic ticket. According to the Survey Center on American Life, 44 percent of men aged 18-29 and 57 percent of men aged 30-49 had watched pornography within the past month, making this demographic a significant potential voting bloc.

Holly Randall, a veteran porn starlet, explains, “I have been in this industry for over 25 years and have witnessed many attacks on our industry, but Project 2025’s ban on pornography is the most extreme proposal I have ever seen, and voters have to take that threat seriously,” Randall stated in the group’s announcement. “We cannot simply rely on precedent that consuming pornography is legal and has been legal for a long time.”

Read more at the New York Times here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.