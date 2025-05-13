Louisiana: Mom Accused of Having Sex with Multiple Teens

A mom in Prairieville, Louisiana, has been accused of having sex with multiple teenage boys; the youngest being 14.

Police arrested 43-year-old Leeann Yammarino in July 2024 for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy. She now stands accused of having sex with multiple teenage boys. District Attorney Ricky Babin told reporters new charges have been added after further investigation from the sheriff’s office.

“We received some supplemental reports from the sheriff’s office, which clarified some things. We did amend the bill and a couple of charges were added,” District Attorney Ricky Babin said.

Yammarino was arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old boy on two separate occasions and indecent behavior with three other victims.

“It deals with any lewd behavior directed toward a minor, like sending texts or photographs or emails,” Babin added.

According to WBRZ, investigators say they “have discovered two additional teens Yammarino was ‘sexting,’ bringing the total number of victims to six.”

The victims ages range from 14 to 16.

Yammarino’s bond has been set at $350,000 with Babin describing her as a threat to public safety.

“Her victims are minors, and it’s multiple counts. It wasn’t an isolated incident, so yes. In my opinion, she is,” he said.

Yammarino was not only married but also the mother of a teenager and highly active in her community.

“Unfortunately, having sexual contact with minors is way more common than you would think, so as far as the crime itself, it’s not uncommon. I guess the number [of victims] and some of the facts that you’ve outlined before — the type of person this is — that would be unusual,” said Babin.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.