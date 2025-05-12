Exclusive: Tomi Lahren on Living Viral, MAGA’s Evolution, and Democrat Insurrectionists

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Outkick’s “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” host Tomi Lahren talked about the conservative media space.

Lahren said, “I’m glad that there are so many conservatives getting into this and having opinions and having a platform, and you can really create a platform out of nothing and…you can build it into something really important and really meaningful…on the flip side of that, there are people who are seeking to get into this because they either want to go viral or they want to be paid to do it…and, for me, … I trust and respect people’s opinions far more when I know that they’re not being paid to have that specific opinion. I am paid for my opinions, but I am not paid to have a specific opinion. And, to me, the fact that the left and the right, at different times, don’t like what I’m saying, I think that goes back to just being authentic, and that’s how you last in this business. And I think that’s what will weed out those who…may be motivated by the wrong things.”

