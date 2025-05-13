Trump Lands in Saudi Arabia to Begin Whirlwind Gulf Tour

Donald Trump touched down in Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday morning to kick off the first leg of a whirlwind Gulf tour that includes Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Business deals are at the top of the U.S. president’s agenda.

The multi-nation diplomatic sweep trip marks Trump’s first major visit abroad of his second term with the White House saying he looked forward to a “historic return” to the region, AFP notes.

Saudi fighter jets escorted Air Force One as Trump landed in the capital Riyadh. The Saudi royal family plans a lavish welcome for the 78-year-old billionaire, who will also address an investment forum.

The president will take part in a summit of Gulf Arab leaders Tuesday before heading to Qatar.

Trump’s visit came after he said Monday he’s ready to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar and thanked them for the offer.

“White House sources have indicated that the president will focus on ‘deals’,” wrote Daniel B. Shapiro, a distinguished fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, according to the AFP report.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump will promote a vision where “extremism is defeated in place of commerce and cultural exchanges.”

The Gulf states have positioned themselves as key diplomatic partners during Trump’s second term.

Doha remains a major broker for negotiations between Hamas and Israel, while Saudi Arabia has facilitated talks on the war in Ukraine.

