‘Completely False:’ Jeff Bezos Denies Claims He will Marry Lauren Sanchez in $600 Million Post-Christmas Gala

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is denying claims that he will marry his fiancé, former news anchor Lauren Sanchez, this weekend in Aspen, Colorado. The cost estimate of the post-Christmas wedding had come in at a lofty $600 million.

After the Daily Mail reported that three sources told the newspaper Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding would take place on Saturday in the Colorado ski town, the Washington Post owner took to X to call the claims “completely false,” adding that the old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is truer today than ever before.

“This whole thing is completely false — none of this is happening,” Bezos said of the marriage rumors. “The old adage ‘don’t believe everything you read’ is even more true today than it ever has been.”

“Now lies can get ALL the way around the world before the truth can get its pants on. So be careful out there folks and don’t be gullible,” the billionaire added.

Bezos concluded by stating, “Will be interesting to see if all the outlets that ‘covered’ and re-reported on this issue a correction when it comes and goes and doesn’t happen.”

Daily Mail, meanwhile, reported that luxury Aspen-area wedding planners told the newspaper that Bezos would have likely included iron-clad non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in the planning of his wedding.

Another source who spoke to Daily Mail said a “well-connected member of the Aspen community” said Bezos and his entourage arrived via private jet into the city’s airport on Saturday.

Three sources told the newspaper that Bezos and Sanchez — who have reportedly been keeping “extraordinary secrecy” around their wedding day since getting engaged last year — also bought out Matsuhisa, an upscale sushi restaurant in Aspen, for Thursday and Friday.

Rumors circulating around Aspen also surmised that Bezos would be holding his wedding ceremony at Kevin Costner’s Dunbar Ranch on Saturday.

“Another well-placed source said they had been told a wild cost estimate for the extravaganza of $600 million,” Daily Mail added, noting that “a source familiar with the wedding planning claimed that guests were set to arrive in Aspen’s top hotels the five-star St Regis after Christmas Day.”

Bezos was also rumored to have booked up private mansions for his guests around Aspen, where a weekend of celebrations including a mountain-top wedding ceremony with stunning “winter wonderland” views was expected to take place.

X owner Elon Musk took to the comment section of Bezos’ denial post, writing, “I hope you do hold an epic wedding.”

“It’s nice to know that epic events are happening somewhere in the world, even if one is not present,” Musk added. “A world where there are amazing events somewhere is better than a world where they are happening nowhere.”

