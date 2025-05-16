James Comey Disables Comments on His Instagram After ’86 47 [Take Out Trump]’ Post Backfires

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has disabled comments on his Instagram account after a post that called to “86 47,” which some interpreted as a violent threat to “take out” President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, Comey initially shared a photo of a shell formation on the beach appearing as “86 47” – 86 possibly meaning “eliminate” and 47 potentially meaning Trump.

While the phrase “86” does not inherently mean violence – it allegedly originated as a restaurant term – people immediately criticized the post for tangentially implying violence, and Comey deleted it as a result.

“I posted earlier a picture of some shells I saw today on a beach walk, which I assumed were a political message. I didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence. It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he wrote in a later post.

To be sure, while Comey may have professed ignorance over his comment, others were not.

Step forward Donald Trump. He knew exactly what the “86 47” comment meant and signified.

Now it is not only the post that is missing with only a (semi)-contrite admission of a mistake left for the world to see.

So is the ability to go to Comey’s account and add comments across the board.

Comey was fired as FBI director during the first Trump administration and he has worked in opposition to the Republican president ever since.

He also gave Vice President Kamala Harris his hearty support in the last election.