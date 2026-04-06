Melania Trump: Americans Should ‘Embrace AI’ in Education to ‘Outpace the Global Community’

First Lady Melania Trump writes in an op-ed that AI “could improve teaching and help deliver a world-class education to our children,” and emphasized that “we should embrace AI now in order to ensure America’s children outpace the global community.”

“As we transition into an AI technology-driven future, equipping our youth with the skills to navigate and leverage AI is crucial to their success,” Melania Trump wrote in an op-ed for Fox News.

“Every parent seeks the best education for their child,” the First Lady continued, adding that AI “provides access to an elite education — the highest level of human knowledge — benefiting students, families and educators alike.”

Melania Trump called AI as “the great equalizer” that “can level the educational playing field for all children.”

“For generations, only wealthier families could afford tutors and specialized programs. AI changes this completely,” she said, citing AI-powered tutoring tools that “can give all students personalized help with difficult subjects and adjust to each child’s pace as needed.”

The First Lady went on to describe AI technology as a catalyst for another “major leap in education,” before pointing out that this has transpired throughout history.

“The printing press shipped books to the masses, computers brought information into classrooms, and the internet made knowledge globally accessible,” Melania Trump wrote. “AI is the continuation of human knowledge’s delivery evolution and should be embraced.”

Melania Trump stressed that “digital literacy is vital,” and that if American children are not fluent in AI, “they will fall behind,” and therefore, “we will all fall behind,” before warning that fluency in artificial intelligence is crucial to “keep America superior.”

“China is aggressively integrating AI into its education, industry and national strategy, and it understands that the country that leads in AI will lead in global influence, economic power and information dominance,” the First Lady said.

“Do not dismiss the power of AI,” she added, explaining, “We are not protecting our children if America limits access to AI in education. In fact, we are putting our next generation at a global disadvantage.”

Late last month, Melania Trump brought 45 nations and 28 tech companies together to form a coalition focused on protecting, educating, and empowering children in new technologies like AI. The Fostering the Future Together initiative involved each leader sharing their nation’s strategy to empower its children with technology and education.

Author Wynton Hall argues in his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI that the Trump administration’s “Pledge to America’s Youth: Investing in AI Education” initiative has opened a narrow window for conservative parents to shape their children’s AI-powered future. But the clock is ticking.

According to CODE RED:

The best way to deter students from using AI to cheat is to raise a generation that believes that cheating is wrong in the first place, one that knows that there are virtue and reward in difficult pursuits achieved honestly. Old-fashioned? Yes, in the best way possible. There’s a reason classical education prized the Aristotelian ideals of ethical and virtuous intellectual inquiry. . . . The Left doesn’t have any vocabulary for how raising children is about shaping their character, instilling virtues, or calling them to something higher.

According to Hall, one of the most important things for parents and grandparents to follow through on Melania Trump’s vision of embracing AI in education is to vet AI systems just as they do human educators:

“Leftist educational indoctrination thrives when parents remain in the dark about the propaganda embedded in radical curricula and woke textbooks,” he writes in CODE RED. “Parents must stay vigilant and mindful about the AI tools administrators and instructors introduce into their child’s learning diets.” Even well-designed platforms carry ideological risks. Hall points to Khan Academy’s Khanmigo, which was proudly showcased “dismantling” skepticism about global warming rather than encouraging genuine open inquiry.

Read more at Fox News here.