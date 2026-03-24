Melania Trump Brings World Leaders, Tech Companies Together to Empower Children with AI Technology

First Lady Melania Trump has brought world leaders and tech representatives together to form a coalition focused on protecting, educating, and empowering children in new technologies like AI. The Fostering the Future Together initiative brought together 45 nations and 28 tech companies working together at the First Lady’s direction for the benefit of kids around the world.

“As people, we dream. As leaders, we progress. As nations, we will build,” Melania Trump told summit participants during Tuesday’s opening of the inaugural two-day meeting with her Fostering the Future Together initiative, which she announced last year.

Watch Below:

At the summit, the First Lady called on leaders from 45 nations, and representatives from 28 tech companies, to work together to improve access to education and technology for children around the world.

“Beginning today, let’s accelerate our new global alliance, this bond, to positively impact the progress of our children,” Melania Trump said. “Our coalition’s mission is to empower children while providing greater access to technology and education.”

“This is a historic moment in time,” the First Lady added, before explaining that her initiative’s key focus is “to cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world.”

Watch the full video here (video begins at 25:50)

Trump explained that Fostering the Future Together “will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors.”

“Each of you has a vital role to play in shaping the tech-ed opportunities for the next generation,” Melania Trump told the summit’s participants.

While seated at a large table in a State Department auditorium, the First Lady urged leaders to “harness” their “extraordinary human capital” to “elevate your children, to empower your people, and to accelerate your economies,” the Hill reported.

Representatives of tech giants including Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI, were also reportedly present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Wynton Hall, the author of the new book Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, explains the importance of Melania Trump’s AI initiative for American children:

The White House education pledge, spearheaded by First Lady Melania Trump, enlisted America’s biggest tech companies, including Amazon, OpenAI, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, to invest in K-12 AI literacy. The timing matters. As Hall documents, the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) revealed that two decades of reading and math gains were wiped out by forced school closures. One-third of American eighth graders now score below basic competency in reading, the worst performance ever recorded in NAEP history. The US Department of Education called the results “a heartbreaking reality for American students” that “confirm[s] our worst fears: not only did most students not recover from pandemic-related learning loss, but those students who were the most behind and needed the most support have fallen even further behind.” Hall sees the White House initiative as a way to close that gap. He writes in CODE RED that “machine learning offers the exciting possibility that every student, regardless of income or geography, can have access to a customized AI tutor.” A Harvard study found that an AI chatbot tutor in physics doubled students’ learning gains, and an AI math tutor in Ghana boosted scores the equivalent of an extra year of learning. For conservative families, Hall writes, “a high-quality AI tutor that can explain homework is a useful resource to keep their child’s academic progress accelerating.”

Breitbart News will continue to report on the First Lady’s efforts to protect and empower children with technology.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.